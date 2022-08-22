Aren't There Easier Ways To Meet The Ricebirds?

A Salado running back runs into a crush of Ricebird defenders, led by senior Joel Garcia in the first quarter in Bastrop on Thursday evening. The Ricebird defense was a brick wall in the first half allowing three first downs and no scores. Overall the Ricebird secondary has been active with more than five interception through their two scrimmages. El Campo will play the Cuero Gobblers this upcoming Friday at Ricebird Stadium to open the 2022 season.

You can’t win scrimmages, but the El Campo Ricebirds have plenty to be excited about after four nearly full quarters of football against the Salado Eagles at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Thursday evening.

After about an hour of weather delays, El Campo wasted little time getting in high gear.

