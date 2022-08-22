You can’t win scrimmages, but the El Campo Ricebirds have plenty to be excited about after four nearly full quarters of football against the Salado Eagles at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Thursday evening.
After about an hour of weather delays, El Campo wasted little time getting in high gear.
“I thought our kids executed pretty well, especially in the format we played where we basically played a game,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
Instead of controlled portions in the scrimmage, the teams played four quarters of football. However, not every quarter was a full 12 minutes.
El Campo’s offense went up and down the field against the Salado defense, while the Ricebird defense allowed a few first downs and came away with three interceptions.
The Ricebird first-team offense rotated quarterbacks, between senior Brock Rod and junior Oliver Miles, with both making impact run plays.
Rod and Miles had a handful of runs up the middle where they sought contact with linebackers, bounced off them and dragged defenders for a few extra yards.
“Oliver scrambled on (a few plays), Brock scrambled on a couple and then they both had some quarterback-designed runs and ran the ball well,” Worrell said.
Rod added a long touchdown throw to senior Rueben Owens II, who catching a pass in stride, ran into the endzone almost untouched. Later in the scrimmage, sophomore backup quarterback Lane Schulz made a long throw to senior tight end Isaiah Battiest on third down.
Owens had several slithery runs using his speed and shaking defenders en route to long gains. Junior Stephen Norman showed off power and speed with two long touchdown runs.
The defensive secondary was lights out, holding Salado’s tall gunslinger to rare positive plays. If not for a few defensive penalties, they would have held Salado to no first downs in the first half.
On the Eagles’ fifth drive, a defensive interference call kept their drive from stalling for a fourth straight time. After two first downs on a pass and a run, Salado was in the red zone. Ricebird junior Chase Macek made a tackle for loss sending them nearly 10-yards backward.
On the following play, Salado’s quarterback threw an interception to Drake Resendez. Rather than take a sack from two Ricebirds, he tried to force a pass and Resendez undercut the ball and ended the drive closing the first half with no points allowed.
“We forced four turnovers so that was good and we kept them out of the endzone until the third quarter and that one was kept alive by a personal foul,” Worrell said. “I was really pleased overall with the defense. We’ve got room to improve and we will. We’re still switching positions around trying to get the best (players) we can on the field at the right time against the right teams, but I was really pleased with the effort.”
For the second week in a row, El Campo had several junior varsity players come and scrimmage with the varsity. That offensive group in the fourth quarter had a nearly seven-minute drive with the runners pounding forward behind the offensive line.
With scrimmages over, El Campo is now turning their focus to the 2018 4A DII state champions, the Cuero Gobblers, who they’ll host next Friday at Ricebird Stadium.
“It’s good to get that second scrimmage over and answer some questions,” Worrell said. “We’ve had a lot of snaps in the first two weeks, maybe more than I’ve ever experienced, around 220-230 plays total, that’s a lot for scrimmages. We got a lot of quality reps and good conditioning in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.