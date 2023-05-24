Athletes from Wharton County Junior College’s three sports teams were recognized during the Spring 2023 semester for outstanding efforts both on and off the playing field this past season.
During the WCJC Athletic Awards Luncheon, held earlier this spring, presentations were made to top players who distinguished themselves on the field of competition as well as in the classroom.
Baseball player Brayden Evans of Pearland received the Dr. Ty Pate Academic Award, an honor established in the memory of the late WCJC administrator and former athlete, that recognizes high academic achieving athletes.
Evans played first base and outfield for the Pioneers and will continue his baseball career at Baylor University in Waco. The Johnnie Frankie Award, a special honor for athletes who exhibit exceptional abilities and character, went to volleyball player Kiah Barron of Corpus Christi.
Barron was a middle blocker for the Pioneers and has signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins. Jenny Banker, daughter of the late WCJC coach Johnnie Frankie, presented the award along with her grandson, Michael Frankie.
The Pioneers also honored 15 others at the event for their work in the classroom and on the court, dirt and field.
Feedom Stephenson of Santa Fe was the Pioneers volleyball MVP, she was also named to the Region XIV All-Conference second team and, Region XIV All-Academic Team, Rylee Reina of Wharton was the female Rodeo MVP and Logan Moore of Pleasanton was the male Rodeo MVP.
Tori Arrington of Boling made the Region XIV volleyball All-Conference first team, Rebekah Wilks of San Antonio made the Region XIV All-Academic team along with Valerie Martinez of Corpus Christi, Brooke Johnson of Forney, Ryan Melcher of Giddings and Georgia Vance of Hardin.
In baseball Aiden Huerta of Katy made the Region XIV All-Academic team along with teammates, Brayden Evans of Pearland, Ryan Pehrson of Southlake, Blaise Wilcenski of Waterford, Mich., Keaten Hawk of Danbury and Kamron Snodgrass of Corpus Christi.
