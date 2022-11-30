The El Campo Ladybirds had a fantastic volleyball season, coming a set away from beating Bellville, who made it to the state tournament, finishing in second place for the first time since 2017. The District 25 coaches awarded the Ladybirds two of the district’s highest honors.
El Campo Ladybird senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) while her fellow outside hitter Adeline Hundl came away with the Co-Offensive MVP.
Bodungen filled up the state sheet this season and has continued to grow her game, this year becoming not only the best player on the team but in the entire district.
“Kate stood out as an effective attacker that could hit from either pin making it hard to stop her. She played competitively and aggressively every game,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “Kate was a four-year starter for El Campo, and her senior year was her best year yet. She had great district stats and showed it on the court landing her a well deserved MVP title. I am very proud of Kate for everything she has accomplished this season.”
In district the senior outside hitter had 206 kills, 112 digs, 31 aces, 16 blocks and 10 assists.
Hundl was the district’s Newcomer of the Year, last season and this year she took a step forward to becoming a feared outside hitter. Hundl missed a little bit of time with an injury, without that she would have had a chance at breaking the 200-kill mark like Bodungen.
“Hundl had great improvement this year offensively as a strong and aggressive pin hitter,” Oruonyehu said. “She was able to attack from the front row as well as the back making her a threat to many teams. She was also one of our most consistent servers throughout the season and landing her a lot of aces.”
Hundl piled up 145 kills, 84 digs, 28 aces, 12 blocks and two assists during district.
Ladybird junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson missed all of last season with an injury, she came back this season and locked down the position. Stephenson played tough defense while making passes to Hundl and Bodungen.
Stephenson had 411 assists and 105 digs, third most on the team.
“Kaitlyn was out last year mid season due to injury and did not get the chance to earn an all district award. This year she started the season on fire putting the sets where our hitters needed them, and finished the season giving her best,” Oruonyehu said. “I was very proud of her coming back from an injury to getting back on the court like she never missed a beat.”
Two Ladybirds earned all-district second-team honors with senior middle blocker/outside hitter Ella Rod and junior libero Kinsley Cerny receiving recognition. Rod had 64 kills and a team-high 17 blocks. Cereny led the team with 214 digs and had 17 aces.
El Campo is losing Rod, Bodungen, defensive specialist Brooke Crivellari and right side Shaylee Vaclavick to graduation, but Oruonyehu is enthusiastic about next year.
“We do have a lot of players coming back next year and we will continue to build our program and continuously grow. I am very excited about next season, and I have high expectations for us,” Oruonyehu said.
Overall Most Valuable Player
Kate Bodungen (SR) Outside Hitter - El Campo
Adeline Hundl (Soph) Outside Hitter - El Campo
Marin Higginbotham (SR) Outside Hitter - Bellville
Carly Lange (SR) Liber - Bellville
Abby Aschenbeck (SR) Setter - Bellville
Avery Polak (Fr) Outside Hitter - Needville
Sydney McKay (Soph) Outside Hitter - Bellville
Kylie Maxson (SR) Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist - Navasota
Skylar Butler (JR) Libero - Needville
Annabelle Williams (JR) Outside Hitter - Sealy
Kaitlyn Stephenson (JR) Setter - El Campo
Macayla Jackson (SR) Outside Hitter - Wharton
Diamond Barrett (SR) Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker - Royal
Hope Luedeker (SR) Middle Blocker/Outside Hitter - Bellville
Kinsley Cerny (JR) Libero - El Campo
Jasmyne Joiner (SR) Middle Blocker - Sealy
Aubrey Chumchal (JR) Setter/Outside Hitter - Needville
Hailey Parker (SR) Outside Hitter - Needville
Blair Kram (JR) Setter - Sealy
Diamond Sedillo (SR) Defensive Specialist - Wharton
Ella Rod (SR) Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker - El Campo
