Went Out On A High Note

El Campo senior Kate Bodungen tips a ball past the Sweeny defense in their first round playoff game at Wharton County Junior College. Bodungen ended her high school volleyball career with the districts highest honor, the MVP.  Bodungen started for the Ladybirds all four years in high school.

The El Campo Ladybirds had a fantastic volleyball season, coming a set away from beating Bellville,  who made it to the state tournament, finishing in second place for the first time since 2017. The District 25 coaches awarded the Ladybirds two of the district’s highest honors.

    El Campo Ladybird senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) while her fellow outside hitter Adeline Hundl came away with the Co-Offensive MVP.

