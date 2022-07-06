Despite losing key seniors through graduation, the El Campo Ricebirds will enter the season as one of the highest-ranked teams in the state.
El Campo is ranked fourth in 4A-DI, according to Texasfootball.com preseason top-10. The ranking is the same El Campo held entering the 2021 season.
“It’s nothing new for us. It puts a target on your back. I always say I’d rather be ranked fourth than 104 because that means you’ve got a good group of kids,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
The Ricebirds graduated four second-team all-state players in fullback Johntre Davis, linemen Jual Leal and Kerry North and linebacker Jacob Lopez.
They will return incoming senior running back Rueben Owens II, the 4A Co-Offensive Player Of the Year and all-state honorable mention incoming senior linebacker Reed Jung and incoming junior kicker Diego Gutierrez.
Overall El Campo is 29-7 in the past three years, winning five playoff games during that time.
“I think a lot of that (ranking) has to do with the success the kids have had the last couple of years here. (That) coupled with some good returning starters. Any time you bring back your leading rusher, one of the leading tacklers, and some guys up front, you’re going to (be ranked) up there pretty high,” Worrell said.
The complete 4A-DI top-10: 1. Stephenville, 2. China Spring, 3. Tyler Chapel Hill, 4. El Campo, 5. Celina, 6. Corpus Christi Calallen, 7. Waco La Vega, 8. Kilgore, 9. Dumas and 10. Kennedale.
The Ricebirds went 11-2 last season, falling in the third round of the playoffs in a three-point loss to Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
NON-DISTRICT
El Campo will have a tough non-district schedule this upcoming season. Outside of playing a couple of state champions, it would be hard to build a tougher non-district than El Campo.
The Ricebirds have one top-10 team scheduled and when the 5A-DI rankings are released, likely another. Cuero is ranked sixth in 4A-DII and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial was ranked seventh last year in 5A-DI.
The rest of the preseason schedule will include Corpus Christi Miller and Wharton. Wharton will be the only team El Campo plays with a losing record in the preseason.
When looking for non-district games this year, Wharton was the only team who wanted to play El Campo, Worrell said, forcing them to look for other teams farther out.
“We didn’t try to stack it with Cuero and two really good larger Corpus schools, but that’s just the way it worked out,” Worrell said. “I think it’s a great preseason to get us prepared for the teams we’re going to see in our district and in the playoffs, but it’s just the way it happened. We really didn’t have any choices.”
Not counting Wharton, the three schools won 80 percent of their games with a 32-8 record.
The Ricebirds played two larger 5A schools last year falling to Fulshear but beating Boerne-Champion who was state-ranked at the time by 40 points.
El Campo starts the season with Cuero on Aug. 28, they’ll have Miller on Sept 2, Veterans Memorial will be on Sept 9 and they’ll close non-district with Wharton on Sept 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.