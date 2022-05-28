El Campo soccer made a return to the playoffs this past season and with the improved play they earned a number of awards from the District 24 coaches.
The Ricebirds were awarded four top honors, led by junior goalie Renner Spenrath, being recognized as the Newcomer of The Year.
Spenrath, a basketball and football player decided to give soccer a try. The junior’s tall frame filled up the goal and with his athleticism made it tough on teams trying to score on him.
“Spenrath had no soccer experience. He showed a tremendous amount of growth this year and will be even better next year,” El Campo coach Matthew Sohrt said.
The junior had four shutouts allowing 1.5 (1.43) goals a game in district play.
El Campo sophomores Nicholas Montes and Raymond Moreno and junior Alexis Salazar Grimaldo received first-team all-district honors.
Montes was quick-footed when working with the ball leading the team with eight goals.
“Montes was able to play anywhere we put him on offense. His ball-handling skills were great and he has some of the best one-on-one talents (in) the district,” Sohrt said.
Moreno’s speed stood out blowing bast defenders in district, he scored the second-most goals on the team with four.
“Raymond was just fast. He’s a scrappy athlete,” Sohrt said. “He’s really aggressive and works during transitions to keep the ball moving on the field.”
Grimaldo a three-year starter, was all over the field playing mid-field, creating a lot of shots on goal. Alexis led the team with five assists, he also chipped in three goals.
“Salazar is extremely smart on the field. He has vision and is able to distribute the ball where it needs to be when it needs to be,” Sohrt said.
Ricebird juniors Diego Gutierrez and Jesus Rojas Rodriguez and sophomore Leandro Maya Colchado earned second-team honors. Gutierrez and Rodriguez played in the backfield helping shore up the defense. Colchado was a midfielder.
Rounding out the Ricebird honors were senior Sirapong Muanpet, juniors Emanuel Velazquez, Diego Del Agua Padron, Gael Lopez Rodriguez and freshmen Adrian Vargas Espinoza and Leonardo Mendez recived honorbale mentions.
El Campo made it to the second round of the playoffs this year.
LADYBIRDS
The Ladybirds had two athletes receive a first-team and second-team all-district honor.
Megan Collins earned a first-team honor and Tatum Escobar was named to the second-team.
Valerie Mendoza, Karina Dominguez, Camryn Phillips and Melanie Nunez were awarded honorable mentions.
