El Campo ISD’s new athletic director and head coach Chad Worrell was officially introduced to the community on Wednesday afternoon at the Civic Center during a meet-and-greet set up by the school.
Derby Dolls welcomed fans who braved the cold and gloomy weather into the Civic Center and directed them to the expansion room where Worrell stood chatting with fans, parents, former players and different school administrators.
People trickled through the hour-plus long event enjoying refreshments provided by the school, mingling amongst each other all waiting for their turn to talk to Worrell.
The new head football coach shared thoughts on his offense and listened to different fans tell him the only thing missing from El Campo was a state title.
“We’re going to work on it,” Worrell told one fan.
Gene “Pee Wee” Wier, who played for the Ricebirds in the 50s, was one the many people who took advantage of chatting with El Campo’s new coach.
“He’s going to be a good coach,” Wier said. “We didn’t talk much about football, but you can tell. He’s going to listen to the kids and they’re going to do a good job.”
St. Philip Catholic School football coach James Cannelle, a former Ricebird, who played in the mid-2000s, was impressed with what he heard.
“He’s a real good guy. It seems like he’s going to fit into the town real well,” Cannell said. “He has a lot of the same interests as the people here. I think it’s going to be great.”
St. Philip is not associated with the El Campo ISD, but their football players do feed into the Ricebird program when they get to high school. Cannell said he’s open to any input from Worrell to get players ready when they get to high school.
“It’s awesome, it was a great turnout,” Worrell said. “It’s always fun to meet the community members and the supporters and hear stories about the history and traditions of Ricebird football.”
“I thought it was a good city crowd and we’re really excited to provide the community an opportunity to come and see him. I know everyone’s lives are busy. It was a pretty steady crowd all afternoon,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “Kudos to a lot of the people that worked behind the scenes, they had it so well decorated.”
