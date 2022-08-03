Roll Out

El Campo senior Brock Rod rolls out during a drill looking to make a throw downfield Monday morning at the Ricebirds’ first official day on the football field.

Football started for El Campo football players early Monday morning out at Ricebird Stadium.

Players cinched their bright red helmets tightly and the Ricebird varsity and sub-varsity players went through their drills as the sun was still climbing above the horizon.

