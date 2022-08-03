Football started for El Campo football players early Monday morning out at Ricebird Stadium.
Players cinched their bright red helmets tightly and the Ricebird varsity and sub-varsity players went through their drills as the sun was still climbing above the horizon.
After some stretching, players went through some offensive drills, individual positional work and then defensive drills. Following practice, the Ricebirds closed the first day with 100 yards sprints running over and back across the width of the football field.
“I think everyone was excited and ready to get back out there,” senior quarterback Brock Rod said. “We were all ready. We prepared all offseason and were ready to hit (the ground) running.”
Throughout the summer, El Campo athletes packed the fields to work out and get ready for Monday, day one. El Campo high school boys showed strong numbers during the offseason workouts.
“Most people came up here (in the summer, we’re) ready to win. (We’re) ready to compete,” Rod said. “(The workouts) helped us build strength for the team and build (a bond).”
El Campo wasn’t able to add shoulder pads until today as they keep building throughout the acclimatization period. They will be allowed full contact this Saturday as they do their modified version of the Oklahoma drill in front of fans, parents and supporters.
With games fast approaching, Rod is excited about the future.
“We have a good amount of returners,” Rod said. (Last year was the) first year in new offense everyone had to get used to it. We now know the offense and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”
El Campo’s full pads practice will be at Ricebird Stadium on Saturday, varsity will go at 8 a.m. and junior varsity and freshmen will follow 45 minutes later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.