The El Campo Ladybirds will get more time to prepare for their toughest game of the season
The Ladybirds Area round playoff matchup against the number one team in the state, the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks was originally scheduled to play take place Tuesday night at the Houston Pavilion. The game has been postponed due to the weather. The new date was not available as of press time.
El Campo ISD has been closed and not able to practice, but it is allowing the coaches to pour over the film.
“I believe (the extra time) has given our girls the rest they need to be 110 (percent) on the court,” Ladybirds coach Denise Anderson said. “We haven’t been able to practice since Saturday due to weather so that has been a negative point, but I think the girls are (watching) film and talking to each other about what they need to do and how they are going to make it happen. (Our) game plan is definitely the topic of communication among myself and (the other coaches).”
The Ladybirds are going to see an aggressive Lady Hawks team that employs a full-court press. However, the Ladybirds on paper have talent. Hardin-Jefferson through graduation last season lost the district’s overall MVP and the defensive MVP, but did return one all-region player. El Campo brought back two all-region players which included the overall district MVP in senior Jackie Nichols and the offensive MVP in senior Mya Shorter.
(Their) swiftness is something our girls can compete with,” Anderson said. “We have to be able to push ahead or stay basket for basket with them. This game is going to be fast-paced and a competitive one. Hardin-Jefferson is a very tough team and we just happen to draw them in the second round, but our girls have all the same qualities and skills as (them) so I believe it’s going to be a battle to the finish line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.