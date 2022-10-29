The El Campo Ladybirds quickly bested their in-county rivals the Wharton Lady Tigers to officially close the season as the second seed in district.
The Tigers were competitive early, but the Ladybirds’ depth prevailed 25-10, 25-17, 25-13.
El Campo finished the year behind Bellville, although they nearly defeated them at home during the second leg of district play.
“I’m really, really proud of the girls this season. They put in a lot of work since the first day of two a days. They knew we were going to come into this season as a powerhouse, we just had to make it happen and we did,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said.
El Campo’s serves were on point against Wharton, with junior libero Kinsley Cerny landing five aces. The Ladybirds took advantage of the far back line, dumping the ball just in play, at one point causing the referee to move out of the way of the ball as it landed just inbounds.
“I’ve been working on serving differently lately and trying to get my strongest serve down so I can excel the best in the playoffs,” Cerny said. “So I’ve been testing out different serves so I can do the best for my team.”
Leading 6-2 in the first set, after a pair of Ladybird senior middle blocker Ella Rod points from a block and kill, the Lady Tigers climbed back into the match getting points from two El Campo mistakes. A Wharton short serve gave El Campo back the ball. El Campo sophomore middle blocker Hannah Mickelson put the Ladybirds a four-point lead, stretching high to block a Wharton kill and after a long kill attempt by the Lady Tigers, they pulled ahead 9-4.
El Campo broke their serve with a hit into the net. However, El Campo got the ball right back and went on a 6-0 run to lengthen their lead. During the run, they got three aces from sophomore defensive specialist Jillian Croix and a kill each from sophomore Adeline Hundl and Mickelson.
The Ladybirds went on to close out the set on a 10-4 run. El Campo saw little trouble in the second and third sets.
The final point of the game in the third set was a fiery kill from senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen, a four-year starter for the Ladybirds.
“It’s pretty cool, my friend Shaylee (Vaclavick) was like what if you end it with a kill and I was like (I didn’t think about that) and then I did and it was cool,” Bodungen said.
El Campo’s solid play hasn’t gone unnoticed, grabbing a state ranking as the regular season ended. The Ladybirds finished ranked 25th in 4A by the Texas Girls Coaching Association. This the first time in recent history El Campo has been ranked in volleyball.
“I think that we’re doing pretty well going into the playoffs and I think we have a lot of confidence,” Bodungen said.
El Campo had to wait to find out their playoff opponent, with Sweeny and Iowa Colony needing a play-in game to decide seeding. El Campo will face the winner on Monday or Tuesday.
