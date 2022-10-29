Swatted

El Campo senior middle blocker Ella Rod sends a kill past the Wharton defense Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym. The Ladybirds finished district in second place and will start the playoffs on Monday or Tuesday.  El Campo closed the regular state-ranked, 25th in 4A.

The El Campo Ladybirds quickly bested their in-county rivals the Wharton Lady Tigers to officially close the season as the second seed in district.

The Tigers were competitive early, but the Ladybirds’ depth prevailed 25-10, 25-17, 25-13.

