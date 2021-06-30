A former El Campo standout could represent America as a member of the U.S. Mens’ National Soccer Team next month in the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament.
Houston Dynamo starter Memo Rodriguez, who was born in El Campo, was recently called up to be a part of the U.S. Men’s team as part of their preliminary roster for the upcoming tournament.
He will be looked at as a forward and is one of 19 competing for a spot on the roster alongside Jozy Altidore, a former U.S. Men’s Team standout.
Before the Concacaf tournament starts July 10, the complete preliminary roster of 60 players will get cut down to 23 players.
Rodriquez, a midfielder for the Dynamo, has scored two goals and assisted on two more goals in 10 games this year. In his career with the Major League Soccer club, he’s scored 17 goals in 54 games started.
Rodriquez is 25-years old and has played five seasons for the Dynamo after signing with them as a homegrown player, playing for the Dynamo Academy instead of the Ricebirds in high school.
This is the first time Rodriquez will be working out for the U.S. Men’s team and their coaches.
The Concacaf tournament takes place between soccer clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid to the World Cup. America has the second most championships, six, Mexico has the most with 11.
