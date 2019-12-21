A season ago, the El Campo Ladybirds ripped through the preseason which carried over into district play. This year, the Ladybirds (14-2) outside of two losses, have torn through their preseason schedule.
Despite losing the district MVP in senior Natalia Terrell through graduation, the Ladybirds have kept winning at a high level.
"I keep trying to tell the girls it's a new year, new season, new team. It's their turn to (create their own legacy). We're still trying to piece things together and we'll go from there, but all and all it's started off pretty good."
"Our season has been pretty good," junior point guard Jackie Nichols said. "We've been working together as a team (and) working hard at practice. (We're) getting better step-by-step."
The Ladybirds haven't found an exact replacement for Terrell, but what has worked is everyone pitching in to try and make up for what she provided.
"She was like the main guy, she'd grab 25 points by herself," junior off guard Mya Shorter said. "This year we've had to work together as a team with the wings and the posts combining (to make up for her)."
The Ladybirds were on the verge of earning a top 10 ranking according to TABChoops.org but dropped their preseason finale at home to La Grange who is a top 20 team.
Going into district play, the Ladybirds are not only one of the best 4A teams in the state, but they will be looking to defend their district championship.
"(District) teams aren't out to get us, but they do want to beat us because last year we had (such) a good season," Shorter said.
Friday night the Ladybirds started their district journey with a game on the road against the Fulshear Lady Chargers.
In district they'll also play Wharton, Stafford, Needville, Royal and Sealy. Last year Stafford, El Campo, Wharton and Royal all made the playoffs. Only the Ladybirds advanced out of the first round.
