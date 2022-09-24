Wharton County has a few more runners this week added to the rushing leaders, all vying for the top spot as the best rusher. In week three only eight runners had more than 100 yards on the ground but in week four, four more athletes were added to the top rusher category. Boling junior Ryan O’Neal still leads all Wharton County rushers with nearly 700 yards in four games.
Boling - Ryan O’Neal, 678 yards - 65 carries - 9 TD’s
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 513 yards - 61 carries - 7 TD’s
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 410 yards - 51 carries - Not tracked
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 400 yards - 60 carries - 6 TD’s
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 369 yards -52 carries - 2 TD’s
El Campo - Stephen Norman, 315 yards - 41 carries - 3 TD
Boling - Nathan King, 215 yards - 25 carries - 3 TD’s
Wharton - Rayshawn Hood, 201 yards, 21 carries, 1 TD
Boling - Trenton Jones, 173 yards - 27 carries - 4 TD’s
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 149 yards, 29 carries, not tracked
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 126 yards - 16 carries, 0 TD
East Bernard - Malik Thomas, 103 yards - 15 carries - 0 TD
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 241 yards - 15 completions - 3 TD’s
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 230 yards - 13 completions - 2 TD
Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 219 yards - 15 completions - 4 TD’s
El Campo - Brock Rod, 115 yards - 5 completions - 1 TD
Wharton - Ryan Mendiola, 70 yards - 6 completions - 1 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 70 yards - 1 completion - 1 TD
East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 149 yards - 6 catches - 1 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 95 yards, 2 catches, 1 TD
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 60 yards - 2 catches - 1 TD
El Campo - Sloan Hubert, 50 yards - 3 catches - 1 TD
El Campo - Drake Resendez, 45 yards - 1 catch - 0 TD
Boling - Trenton Jones, 45 yards - 3 catches - 2 TD’s
