El Campo went 2-1 week one of sub-varsity play, two teams played Cuero while the Ricebirds’ second junior varsity team played Katy Jordan.
Junior Varsity White defeated Cuero 24-6
El Campo sophomore Quincy Thornton had a big night, scoring touchdowns on the Ricebirds’ first two drives. A 45-yard touchdown on the first offensive play by Thornton was the highlight of the night. Sophomore Peyton Perkins added an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put El Campo ahead 24-0.
Defensively sophomore Riley Riha made an impact in on most of the teams’ tackles. Sophomore Lazerath Hernandez had a sack and sophomores Darian Holmes and Tyler Holmes both had a tackle for loss.
El Campo converted all of their two-point conversations with sophomore quarterback Brayden Korenek scoring two rushing and a third with a completed pass to junior Dean Poenitzsch.
Junior Varsity Red defeated Katy Jordan 22-6
El Campo had three different running backs get into the endzone against Katy Jordan. Sophomores Spencer Wishert and Jabary Foley scored on 15-yard runs while sophomore Jamarion Lee pounded his way in from 10-yards out.
Sophomore lineman Adan Lopen, Gbarree Allen, Raymond Rodriquez, Mario Chihuahua, Kelvin Galvan and Preston Lopez were credited for their work on the line opening up big holes.
The Ricebird defense added two takeaways with sophomores Landon Smith and Joseph Stewart coming away with interceptions.
Lee and Smith scored both of El Campo’s two-point conversions.
“(The) kids had a great week of practice and it paid off for them,” red coach Gary Figirova said.
Freshman fall to Cuero 27-8
El Campo’s lone score came on a long touchdown pass from freshman Ridge Spenrath, hitting Ben Clifton for a 40-yard touchdown. El Campo’s secondary held Cuero to zero passing yards.
