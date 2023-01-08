EC Dribbler

El Campo senior Bryce Burnett dribbles away from a Bellville defender on the road earlier in the season. Burnett had seven points against Navasota this past Tuesday night.

A season ago, it was a four-point loss at home. In 2023 it was another tight game, this time with the El Campo Ricebirds coming away with a win over the Navasota Rattlers at home.

El Campo got 39 points from the junior duo of Oliver Miles and La’Darian Lewis helping them come out with the 62-60 win Tuesday night.

