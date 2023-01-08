A season ago, it was a four-point loss at home. In 2023 it was another tight game, this time with the El Campo Ricebirds coming away with a win over the Navasota Rattlers at home.
El Campo got 39 points from the junior duo of Oliver Miles and La’Darian Lewis helping them come out with the 62-60 win Tuesday night.
Navasota’s comeback bid ended with an off-target half-court three with no time left on the clock. However, El Campo had to sweat getting out scored 9-5 in the final three minutes of play.
Two made free throws in the final stretch by Miles proved to be the difference maker against Navasota.
After a made three by the Rattlers made it a three-point game. Miles grabbed an offensive rebound off an El Campo miss and was fouled on his shot attempt. The Ricebird junior converted both shots to make it 59-54.
Lewis stole the ball on the following possession and was fouled on the other end of the court to give El Campo another six-point lead after making a free throw. Navasota turned the ball over again and Lewis would get fouled again getting another point on a made free throw.
With just over a minute left, Navasota was fouled away from the basket, giving them a one and one, they made both free throws making it 61-58.
Navasota attempted to lay the ball in between two defenders, but the El Campo defense forced a miss. Miles grabbed the rebound and was fouled and after another made free throw, they jumped two-possession game with seconds left. The Ricebirds would end up holding on to win.
El Campo held a lead for most of the game, both Miles and Lewis came on strong in the fourth scoring all 18 of the Ricebirds’ points in the quarter.
With the win, the Ricebirds are 2-0 in district play. The El Campo program will play Royal at home on Tuesday. The program will get in-county rival Wharton on the road Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.