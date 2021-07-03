Former El Campo Head Coach Wayne Condra’s retirement seems to be have been short-lived. Condra has accepted a position to be the defensive coordinator with St. Joseph High School in Victoria according to the Victoria Advocate.
Before coming to El Campo, Condra had spent the majority of his career in Victoria.
This past season Condra retried from El Campo after 18 years with the Ricebirds. Condra became the head coach in 2015 and led the Ricebirds to a 50-20 record. This past season El Campo made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Kilgore.
The St. Joseph Flyers last year went 3-4-1 and made it to the second round of the TAPPS Division II playoffs.
Condra’s defense is widely respected around the area and the defense used by Cuero during their championship run in 2018 was his schemes.
El Campo’s defense was tops in the district allowing fewer than 20 points a game. The Flyers last season allowed 32 points per game.
