Behind a strong pitching performance from Jonah Poenitzsch, El Campo’s 11U shutout Sweeny 5-0 to earn the District 18 championship Tuesday night at the Freemen Family Field at Zlotnik Park.
Pitching was big for the second game in a row with Caleb Leach picking up the shutout win hours earlier. Between Leach and Poenitzsch, they struck out 23 batters in 10 innings of work. Both threw a no-hitter.
“The fact that we threw two no-hitters to the Sweeny team to win the district is phenomenal,” Poenitzsch said.
After three up and three down in the first inning, with one out in the second, Landon Hickl got things started for El Campo hitting a double. Three straight Sweeny miscues allowed batters to reach base and two runs to score putting El Campo ahead 2-0.
Konnor Beal kept the batting order moving, getting hit by a pitch and Rowan Babcock walked to load the bases. Poenitzsch helped himself, grounding into a run-scoring fielder’s choice to give the red and white team a three run lead.
The rest of the way, Poenitzsch allowed two base runners over the minimum to make his work stand up.
The El Campo 11U team now heads to the sectional tournament which will take place in New Braunfels starting July 5.
“It’s very exciting for us to (continue to another) level and hoping we beat these bigger teams, hopefully (keep going) and show (people) we’re a good team,” Leach said.
10U SOFTBALL
After fighting out of the losers bracket with three straight wins, the 10U softball team came up short falling 9-8 to Palacios, who won the District 18 championship on Wednesday night in El Campo.
El Campo held a lead for most of the night and a win would have forced a final game Thursday night for the championship. Palacios scored four runs in the third and walked off with the win with a score in the sixth.
Palacios took a one-run lead in a big third inning. In the top of the fourth, El Campo got back the run. Blair Poenitzsch led off the inning with a single. Kinsley Koudela and Madilyn Kelly were both hit by a pitch and walked, respectively to load the bases. After a strikeout, Brooklyn Leopold walked to tie the game.
The score remained tied until the winning run crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
After a tough 13-3 loss to start the tournament to Tidehaven, El Campo beat Boling, Brazos and a rematch with Tidehaven to give them a shot at the championship.
