Five Wharton County athletes were named to the Blue Bell Texas Sports Writers’ Association All-State teams for their stellar play during the 2022 season.
Fans watching Wharton County volleyball were treated to powerful kills from a number of different players this past season. Four of the girls garnering recognition were outside hitters.
The county was led by East Bernard senior outside Kellen Dorotik who was named to the 3A all-state second team. Dorotik as a junior was an all-state honorable mention. Of all the 3A volleyball players nominated, only three athletes had more kills than Dorotik.
She finished with more than 500 kills (552) to go with a .382 hitting percentage, 67 blocks and 88 digs. Dorotik was named an all-tournament player at state, for her 25 kills against Bushland. The 25 kills were the most in a single game during the state tournament, regardless of classification. Rounding out her 2022, she was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and Dorotik will be playing college volleyball at Blinn.
El Campo led the county with all-state players, seniors middle blocker Ella Rod and outside hitter Kate Bodungen and sophomore outside hitter Adeline Hundl, all earned honorable mentions.
“I cannot say enough how proud I am for all of the accomplishments these girls have made this season. They put in the work and effort to get the awards they earned this year,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said.
Bondugen had the most kills in the county, with 702 kills. Her stats also included 310 digs, 118 aces, 57 blocks and 24 assists. Rod was the only middle blocker that earned all-state recognition she had 195 kills, 87 digs, 79 blocks, 59 aces and six assists. The only returning all-state player in Wharton County this upcoming season will be Hundl. As a sophomore this past season, she had 628 kills, 271 digs, 102 aces, 36 blocks and 11 assists.
Boling rounded out Wharton County’s honors with senior outside hitter Madison Malone earning an all-state honorable mention. The senior finished the season with 341 kills, 80 blocks and 63 aces.
The county only had two all-state players in 2021, both from East Bernard.
The Texas Girls Coaching Association awarded East Bernard with three all-state honors. Along with Dorotik, juniors libero Charlsie Atteberry and setter Abby Hudgins were three of 50 players in the state to earn 3A honors.
They were the only volleyball players from Wharton County to garner TGCA recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.