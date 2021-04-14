Multiple errors are not a game plan that is going to get you a win on most nights. The Wharton Tigers found that out first-hand, ultimately losing to their in-county district rivals the El Campo Ricebirds 9-1 at home Friday night.
Ranked 21st in the state, the Ricebirds (17-4-1, 4-1) outhit and outpitched the Tigers (12-7, 2-3) who only managed five base runners throughout the night.
With the loss Wharton is fourth in district, one game ahead of Navasota. El Campo, Bellville and Sealy are all tied atop the district standings.
“Losing the first one (to Sealy) put us behind the eight-ball, but we’ve battled back,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said.
The Tigers had an aggressive approach at the plate against El Campo. Wharton put the ball in play, but instead of finding hits, the baseball found Ricebird fielders and quick outs.
El Campo grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ricebirds sophomore Kyle Barosh and freshman Dean Poenitzsch led off the game with back-to-back singles. They would both come around to score on a wild pitch and an error.
Ricebird senior pitcher Seth Hallinger needed 11 pitches to get his first six outs. Wharton’s Chase Pardo was the Tigers’ first base runner, drawing a walk with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Ricebird offense scored in all but one inning against Wharton. The Tigers used two different pitchers, but neither was able to slow El Campo offense.
Leading 3-0, El Campo added three more runs in the top of the third. With one out, Ricebird senior Tyler Baklik singled. Senior Nathan Willis came on to pinch run and after a stolen base and an error, he came around to score on a senior Kaden Alcalais single. Sophomore Bryce Rasmussen followed with a double to bring home Alcalais and make it 5-0 El Campo. Rasmussen scored the final run of the inning on an error by Wharton.
The Ricebirds added another run in the top of the fourth and a run in the sixth and seventh innings.
Wharton sophomore Jaden Compian started the bottom of the inning with a single. A passed ball moved him over to second. With two outs, Compian tried to take an extra 90-feet but was tagged out at third base.
Trailing 8-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Pardo scored the Tigers’ lone run. Pardo reached base on a fielder’s choice and a single by sophomore Ryan Mendiola moved him to third base. Pardo capitalized on a passed ball and sprinted home for the score. Despite Mendiola also moving into scoring position with one out, El Campo senior Jackson David, who had come in for Hallinger to start the inning, got the final two outs.
“We swung the bat fairly well. They booted it around a little bit and helped us out, but I thought we put the ball in play with only two strikeouts on the night,” Popp said.
Hallinger and David combined to strike out six batters, giving up two hits in their seven innings.
Five Ricebirds had multihit games, senior Tyler Baklik, Poenitzsch, David, Alcalais and Rasmussen all had two hits.
El Campo plays Navasota on Friday and in a non-district game they will play Needville on Saturday, both games at Legacy Field.
