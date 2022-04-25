The El Campo Ladybirds closed district play with an 18-2 win over the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons Tuesday night on the road.
The win was the 10th in district, earning them the undefeated district championship, for the second season in a row.
El Campo’s offense has been on display during the last 10 games averaging 12.9 runs a game. The Ladybirds run-ruled district teams seven times.
The Ladybirds have received contributions up and down the lineup throughout district play. Throughout district play the Ladybirds have leaned on two pitchers freshman Carlee Bubela and junior Bridget Dorotik. Teams have scored five or more runs twice in the past 10 games.
Defensively El Campo allowed 2.1 runs a game in district.
The Ladybirds will meet the fourth place team from District 23 next week Thursday or Friday, playoff information was unavailable. All the playoff teams in the Ladybirds district swept District 23 last season.
BASEBALL
The Ricebirds also had a big night Tuesday, taking down the Falcons 22-1 on the road.
El Campo sophomore Dean Poenitzsch and junior Brock Rod led the way with three hits each. The Ricebirds as a team outhit the Falcons 26-1.
El Campo is one game behind both Sealy and Navasota who are tied for second and third place. The Ricebirds played Bellville Friday night after the press deadline.
