The Louise Lady Hornets were the second strongest team at the Region Four Division Three powerlifting meet in Bay City on Wednesday.
The Lady Hornets competed against 2A and larger 3A schools at the regional meet finishing with five points. Deweyville was the only school ahead of Louise in 2A with 17 points.
“These girls have really come a long way and I am proud that they will be able to go on to the state meet and compete one more time,” Louise coach Ashley Zezula said. “They’ve pushed themselves to get better every day and their hard work has paid off.”
Six of the Lady Hornets’ 11 lifters qualified for the state meet. All Lady Hornet lifters who competed at regionals added to their personal best, according to Zezula.
Freshmen Hannah Ochoa and Mona Rodriguez, sophomores Monica Montes and Erica Melchor along with juniors Kate Garrett and Alyssa Jones will represent Louise at state.
Melchor lifted the Lady Hornets most weight, combining to lift 725 pounds. Her lift was the 28th best out of the 208 powerlifters who competed at regionals.
Melchor competed in 259+ pound weight class, tying for first place among 2A lifters. The Lady Hornet lifter added 10 pounds to her personal best.
In the 105-pound weight class, Ochoa and Rodriguez earned first and second, respectively among 2A schools.
Ochoa combined to lift 445 pounds while Rodriguez lifted 420 pounds.
Garrett in the 123-pound weight class was first place with a combined lift of 615 pounds. Her squat of 275 pounds was 15 better than her personal best.
In the competitive 148-pound weight class, Jones had 2A’s best lift combining to pick up 625 pounds.
Montes had 2A’s number one lift combining to lift 680 pounds in the 165-pound weight class. Montes added 20 pounds to her personal best.
Those advancing will compete at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on March 16.
Louise sent eight to the state meet last year and Melchor and Jones will be returning.
The Lady Hornets scored no points at state last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.