Three Wharton County Junior College Pioneer rodeo team members will travel to Wyoming next month to compete at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR).
Freshman Connor Atkinson of Needville will compete in tie down roping. Atkinson won the region with 687.5 points. Nationally the freshman is the only Pioneer ranked in the top 15 at 10th.
Logan Moore, a freshman from Pleasanton, will compete in team roping as a heeler. Moore with 507 points, was the regional runner-up. Lone sophomore Mayce Marek of Arp is in goat tying. Marek came in third place with 741.7 points.
All three will be looking for a top finish at the national finals.
More than 400 competitors from across the nation are expected to participate in the CNFR, scheduled today through June 19 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyo.
“All three are very capable of winning a college title,” WCJC Rodeo Coach Sean Amestoy said.
In the Southern Region, the men’s team finished in sixth place out of 11 teams with 2,367.66 points. The women’s team was 11 points shy of sixth finishing with 1,168.16 points.
In total, six Pioneers finished in the top 10 in the region. Also with a top finish, but not advancing, Shane Krolczyk of Cypress, came eighth in team roping as a heeler. Cade Boettcher of East Bernard was eighth in team roping as a header and Landon Marler of Tunnel Hill, Ga., was eighth in saddle bronc riding.
