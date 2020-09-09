The Louise Hornets (1-0) are unsure how many players they’ll be without for at least the first half, of their upcoming game with the High Island Cardinals (0-1) at Hornet Stadium this Friday night, as of press-time.
It will likely be a large amount of their offense which was on the field when a fight broke out against the Bloomington Bobcats (0-2) with eight seconds left in the game during their season opener.
With district play starting next week, this Friday’s game with High Island is important. Players who are suspended for a half, serve their penalty before games that matter to the Hornets the following week.
Louise’s challenge this week will be getting their backup players up-to-speed and ready to take meaningful snaps against High Island.
“We have a lot of kids with inexperience. It’s a short week and (they won’t) get enough reps, it will be difficult to prepare,” Louise Joe Bill said.
High Island is playing its first year of 11-man football. Louise scrimmaged the Cardinals before the season started and are familiar with them.
In High Island’s return to 11-man football, they had a rough outing, getting shutout against West Sabine 53-0.
In the game, they accumulated negative 15 yards of offense.
Without the Hornets’ full complement of players, Friday’s game will be tough. By playing backups likely, almost exclusively, it could be something that helps the Hornets when district comes.
“Getting those young kids some time and hopefully they’ll get some experience that can help us down the road is a big plus,” Bill said.
After their original season opener with Danbury was canceled, High Island is their last chance to get key reps that can’t be gained through practice before starting district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.