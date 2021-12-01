The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department started stocking rainbow trout in ponds and lakes across the state starting on Nov. 24.
The easy to catch rainbow trout are delicious table fare and can be found on many restaurant menus.
“TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create angling opportunities throughout Texas,” Carl Kittel, the TPWD’s rainbow trout program director, said. “Rainbow trout love cold water, can be caught on a variety of baits and lures (worms, commercially available pastes, corn, spinners, spoons, flies and more), and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite with anglers for over 40 years.”
TPWD plans to stock a total of 352,563 rainbow trout in Texas from Nov. 24 through March 6, 2022. Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after the winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout.
The program offers opportunities to catch rainbow trout for families and new anglers in and around major cities. TPWD manages 18 neighborhood lakes statewide in most major urban centers, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. These lakes are frequently stocked with rainbow trout during the winter stocking season and offer plenty of amenities so that family members of all ages can enjoy a fun and relaxing day fishing and connecting in nature.
The pond at Legacy Park will not be stocked. However, nine bodies of water in Fort Bend will have rainbow trout. The closest will be King Kennedy Memorial Park in Kendleton, they will receive 1,000 fish on Jan. 4. 2022.
In addition, anglers can pursue a fish in a Texas State Park for free without a fishing license. Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended. Day passes can be reserved online through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.
