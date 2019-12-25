The El Campo Ladybirds’ quest for a district championship repeat has already hit a stumbling block one game into district play.
The Ladybirds were stunned by the Fulshear Lady Chargers 40-35 on the road.
In an ugly foul-heavy game that saw 41 free-throws shot between both teams, the Ladybirds were outshot at the foul line as the Lady Chargers overtook them.
The Lady Chargers forced the Ladybirds to earn their points from the free-throw line Friday night, but El Campo only made eight of 26, ultimately losing by five. Fulshear finished the night nine for 16 at the line.
El Campo had multiple opportunities to close the gap, but came up empty on missed free-throws, giving Fulshear extra possessions.
Junior point guard Jackie Nichols finished with a team-high 13 points.
The Ladybirds next district game won’t be until Dec. 30 when they take on Stafford at home. They will play in one more tournament before that game when they play in the ever-tough 47th Holiday Classic tournament in Brazosport this Friday and Saturday.
