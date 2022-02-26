Shock was the expression on the faces of Ricebird players, coaches and fans as the Houston Furr Brahmans picked up the 45-43 last-second win Tuesday night Stafford in round of of the playoffs.
Tied at 43, the Brahmans missed a three-point attempt. However, with one second left, a Brahman leaped past a couple of Ricebirds and grabbed the rebound and put back the shot. As the ball went through the net, the buzzer sounded to end the game.
Brahmans ran to mid-court and celebrated as the Ricebirds slowly walked back to their bench.
“I’m extremely proud,” Ricebirds coach Kevin Lewis said. “I told the (kids) they have nothing to hold their heads about. You went toe-to-toe with the second place team in a good (district). I felt like we were better, but they made the plays down the stretch.”
With the first two District 24 teams, losing in blowouts to District 23 teams, the Ricebirds not only held their own but actually lead with 17 seconds left.
The Ricebirds’ season-changing play came with 29 seconds left in the game and El Campo leading 43-42.
After a Houston Furr player’s missed free-throw, they got the offensive rebound but missed a quick three. El Campo sophomore Oliver Miles grabbed a rebound, for what seemingly sealed the win for the Ricebirds.
El Campo called a timeout to map out the final few seconds.
Out of the timeout, before the inbounds pass, the refs called El Campo for an offensive foul, giving the ball right back to Houston Furr.
Houston Furr with the ball, again missed a three, but got the offensive rebound again, this time fouled on the putback sending them to the line. Houston Furr made the first free-throw but missed the second. The rebound again was won by Houston Furr, giving them the ball with eight seconds.
El Campo was hurt all game long on the offensive glass with Houston Furr getting many put-backs and extra possessions.
“I didn’t do a good job of putting them in position to box out earlier in the year, so I’ll take the blame for that,” Lewis said. “Those offensive rebounds were crucial and that’s how we lost one offensive rebound.”
Houston Furr had a hard time penetrating the Ricebirds defense settling for a number of threes, only making two on the night. Houston Furr couldn’t get away from El Campo, with one of their biggest leads 6-2 early in the first quarter.
El Campo senior Trinceton Foley hit a pair of long jumpers to tie the game 6-6. After a Houston Furr turnover, Foley scored with a layup to take their first lead of the game 8-6.
El Campo fouled Houston Furr on a putback to put them at the line. They sunk both free throws to tie thegame. Miles followed with a tough layup to retake the lead.
Miles was big for El Campo, not only hitting tough shots but in a high-pressure environment, was 9-9 at the free-throw line. Foley had a game-high 15 points, Miles added in 13.
FUTURE IS STILL BRIGHT
While they lost in the first round, since Lewis took over the program each year the Ricebirds have taking a step forward.
The Ricebirds won four district games last year, more than the previous three seasons. El Campo this year made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Foley, while the leading scoring for the Ricebirds, is the only senior on the team. Ricebird post Cruz Gonzales will be the only senior next season. El Campo started three sophomores this year in Miles, Jake Samaripa and La’Darian Lewis.
“I wanted to change the way people view El Campo basketball and I promise you (Houston) Furr does not look at us the same way they did when they started the game,” Lewis said. “I don’t think they took us seriously, which is fine, because we’ve had a losing streak. But I think we took a step in the right direction.”
Houston Furr meets Silsbee, the number two ranked team in the state, in the area round.
Navasota was the only team from District 23 to advance out of bi-district, they met Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the area round.
