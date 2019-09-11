The football contest wouldn’t be the football contest without a little bit of craziness in the first week. The NFL gave us a controversy in week one with the Lions and Cardinals game ending in a tie, which canceled out the game in the football contest.
Scores were low in week one with 11 wins being the high card, sans the Lions and Cardinals game. Ricky Aldridge, Brenda Thane, Leticia Vazquez, Emma Mladenka and Nicole Stinson, all of El Campo, tied with 11 wins. The first tiebreaker game between Kansas City and Jacksonville saw Vazquez take first place picking 56 points, closest to the combined score of 66 points. Vazquez had a one-point win over both Mladenka and Stinson.
Needing the second tiebreaker, Mladenka edged out Stinson who guessed 799 yards, closest to the games’ 919 combined yards.
Lots of cards had Browns and Jets winning. All five of the high cards had the Browns winning this week, wonder if the hype train in Cleveland is still rolling, or maybe the Titans will be better then expected this season.
Week two in the contest should offer interest with some lesser-known college teams on the list this week.
Good luck to all those that entered this week.
