Keeping Pace

Louise senior Tony Martinez hangs with a pack of runners at the state meet in Round Rock on Friday. Martinez kept his pace around five minutes a mile in

each of the three miles he ran at state. Martinez isn’t done running and will compete in track in the Spring.

Louise Hornet cross country runner Tony Martinez ended his career as one of the top runners in the state on Friday morning in Round Rock.

Martinez turned in one of his best performances this season and earned a silver medal with a blazing time of 17:02.70 for second place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.