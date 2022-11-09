Louise Hornet cross country runner Tony Martinez ended his career as one of the top runners in the state on Friday morning in Round Rock.
Martinez turned in one of his best performances this season and earned a silver medal with a blazing time of 17:02.70 for second place.
“Coach (Joe) Bill and I were at the finish line and we’re hearing all the announcements of the top-five runners and we didn’t hear Tony’s name,” Louise coach Marja Lutringer said. “Next thing you know, the first place runner came across and we’re like who’s next and all of sudden you see a blue uniform in the distance and we’re like it’s Tony.”
“Honestly that race couldn’t have gone better for me,” Martinez said.
At regionals, Martinez squeaked into state coming in 16th place overall with a time of 19:26.78. The Hornet senior shaved more than two minutes off that time to come in second.
“It was a shock to us and a shock to Tony and it was really fun to watch that (race),” Lutringer said. “When he crossed the finish line, he was ecstatic. He was so excited and thrilled to be on the stage with the top three.”
The Louise senior went into the race with a plan, using longer spikes for the wet course and the tight turns after running the night before.
Martinez ran the first mile of the race slow and was sitting 17th. However, the senior kicked it up in the second mile and started picking off other runners moving up 12 spots. In the final mile, he moved past three more to grab second and finished six seconds faster than third place.
“I knew I had a shot (at second). I just had to race smart,” Martinez said. “It was kind of surreal (after the race). I usually don’t remember my races but in the last stretch, I was looking around and enjoying it. It was crazy when I crossed that line.”
The 2A winner was from Goldthwaite and had a time of 16:13.80. Ganado junior Alan Baez finished third.
Martinez will in the Spring compete in track in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter races.
“I’m coming into track (season) more motivated than ever. I’m coming for first,” Martinez said.
