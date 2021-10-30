The El Campo cross country program will not make a trip to state this year, without any runners reaching a top-10 finish at regionals in Huntsville Monday afternoon.
In the upper 80s heat, the Ladybird and Ricebird runners trekked through their course, battling mobs of fellow competitors and a series on slopes and hills.
“I was happy with how the kids performed,” El Campo cross country coach Gabriel Villarreal said. “I wish we could have done better. I think it was a great experience for all the kids and especially for the younger ones.”
The Ladybirds as a team came in 14th out of 24 teams in Region III with 407 points. They were seven points from overtaking Bellville, a district opponent for 13th. Sealy, the District 24 champions, advanced to state, coming in fourth at regionals.
Ladybird junior Sierra Hernandez’ time of 13:53.92 was the team’s fastest, coming in 33rd out of 172 runners. She was six seconds from a top-30 finish. The regional champion had a time of 12:04.12.
Also running were seniors Dharma Sabrsula (89) and Erin Lauritsen (90), junior Elizabeth Cadena (108), freshman Brooke Bacak (124), senior Makayla Vasquez (140) and sophomore Megan Collins (142).
The Ricebirds’ only representative was senior Andres Torres.
During the first leg of the five-mile race, Torres was in the top fourth of the region but started to fall behind as the run wore on. Torres finished with a time of 20:33.29 for 95th out 176 runners. The senior Ricebird was a little more than 10 seconds away from a top-90 finish. The regional champion had a 16:15.26.
AROUND AREA
The East Bernard girls and the Boling boys cross country team will move on to state, finishing third in Region III. The East Bernard boys team had two top-10 finishes and they will also go to state.
