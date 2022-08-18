Lady Hornets 2022 Volleyball Team

Pictured first row: (l-r) coach Michaela O’Gorman, Natalie Sanchez, Monica Montes and coach Haley Hughes. Second row: Lady Hornets head volleyball coach Amber Miles, Madison Grant, Hannah Ochoa, Rhiley Drozd and coach Marja Lutringer. Third row: Kylie Creager, Kate Garrett, Addison Lewis and Kaleigh Cocurek. 

The Lady Hornets played well  during the Yorktown tournament this past week, grabbing two big wins over playoff teams last year in Falls City and 3A Nixon-Smiley.

Lady Hornet senior Addison Lewis was awarded an All-Tournament medal for her play Thursday and Saturday.

