The Lady Hornets played well during the Yorktown tournament this past week, grabbing two big wins over playoff teams last year in Falls City and 3A Nixon-Smiley.
Lady Hornet senior Addison Lewis was awarded an All-Tournament medal for her play Thursday and Saturday.
Lady Hornet volleyball coach Amber Mills felt her team had a chance at the championship.
“Thursday they played great. Saturday not so much. If they had played the whole tournament like they did those first two games on Thursday, they would have come out first place,” Miles said.
Against Falls City and Nixon-Smiley, everything was working for the Lady Hornets.
“We were doing everything right. Passing was great, movement and communication were spot on. We were being aggressive on the net,” Miles said.
After beating two tough teams, Louise fell to St. Joesph and Kenedy who won one game last season.
“We play down to teams who are not as skilled as we are. Then the fourth game against St. Joe we lost. We started getting into our own heads, dwelling on mistakes instead of shaking them off, not communicating and missing serves,” Miles said. “(However), Thursday I saw some very great things from our girls.”
Overall, the Lady Hornets finished the tournament with a winning 3-2 record, beating Faith Family in their final game.
Miles hopes the girls learned that they can hang with good teams and if they can keep that same level of play they could have a good season.
“I also want them to remember the feeling of those first two wins and strive to achieve that level of play during every game this season. It feels good when you work so hard for something and come out on top,” Miles said. “All the girls agree that those two (losses) shouldn’t have ever happened. They know what they did wrong so hopefully, they take that and build on that to make themselves and the team better.”
Louise will be in action against Victoria Homeschooled on Friday at home. The Lady Hornets next four games will be at Hornet Gym.
