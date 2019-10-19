At the district cross county meet Monday in Brookshire Royal, El Campo runners behind a career-best performance from senior Maddy Dewey took home a third-place finish as a team and will be moving on to regionals at Texas A&M Corpus Christi in a little over a week.
“It’s really awesome,” Dewey said. “As a team, we work hard every day. We’ve been practicing since May 6, so almost six months of running. So to see us go to be able to go to regionals (after) placing at district is really awesome.”
After a summer of running, a few 5Ks and practice in the early morning during the school year, the El Campo cross country team was able to finish with 77 points, placing right in front of Sealy for the district’s final slot at regionals.
“Cross country doest get a lot of credit, but we do a lot of work,” Dewey said.
Seven El Campo girls qualified for regionals, but Dewey’s time was the fastest. With a time of 13:14.46, she sealed seventh place. Dewey’s time would have been fast enough to head to regionals, even if the team had not qualified.
“Towards the finish line, there was this girl right behind me and this girl right in front of me,” Dewey said. “At the very end you’re so tired, but everyone was screaming and it was so exciting and I passed her up.”
The El Campo senior was in eighth place, but finished strong and took seventh by two seconds. Overall, Dewey beat her personal best run by 40 seconds.
The week before the cross country team competed at district, they ran at the Shiner meet. In Shiner, they were faced with many hills. At Brookshire Royal they ran a mostly flat track.
“Practicing on those hills was a lot of help,” Dewey said.
Now the attention for Dewey and the rest of the El Campo six qualifiers will be regionals. Last year, the cross country team raced at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and finished 24th, but they learned a lot in the experience.
“I remember last year, 180 girls were competing just in 4A,” Dewey said. “Last year was my first year competing and going to regionals. I was shocked there were a lot of girls, and you have to know that at the start. You have to take off or you’ll never get to the front.”
TWO-WAY PLAYER
While Dewey is counted on for El Campo’s cross country team, she pulls double-duty and is on the varsity Ladybirds volleyball team. Following the cross country win on Monday, Dewey played in the Ladybirds game against Fulshear.
“I run at 5:30 in the morning, then I get dressed and go to school and I have volleyball until six at night. Then I have to do my homework,” Dewey said. “It’s super hard, but I love it.”
Dewey will continue this hectic schedule through regionals with volleyball still going.
RESULTS
15) Breanna Perez (14:07.00).
16) Elizabeth Cardena (14:10.00).
19) Dharma Sabrsula (14:36.82).
20) Leslie Herrera (14:38.26).
21) Hope Tomlinson (14:40.72).
23) Erin Lauristen (14:45.65).
RICE CONSOLIDATED
With three runners placing inside the top five, the Rice Consolidated Raiders cross country team took home a second-place finish at the district meet earning a trip to regionals.
William Lujan had a time of 17:00 which won him a bronze meal for a third-place finish. The team overall finished with 41 points, nine points shy of a tie for first. The Raiders will compete in regionals on Monday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Last year the Raiders finished in eighth-place out of 24 teams.
RESULTS
Daniel Zepeda finished in fourth with a time of 17:12.
Hunter Burnett placed fifth with a time of 17:25.
Sergio Martiez had a time of 18:52 for 13th place.
Kevin Esquivel placed 16th with a time of 19:16.
Josefat Galvan took 23rd with a time of 19:59.
Trent Villareal rounded out the Raiders runners with a time of 20:09 good enough for a 26th place finish.
