The El Campo Ladybirds (2-0) dominated the Brookshire Royal Lady Flacons (0-2) Tuesday night in three straight sets 25-15, 25-1, 25-11.
The Ladybirds used a barrage of kills to power past Brookshire Royal. In the second game, El Campo held the Lady Flacons to one point, their lowest output in district so far.
Junior Jackie Nichols led the Ladybirds with six kills. Senior Bryn Rod had a team-high three aces. The Ladybirds defense played big with 33 digs throughout their three sets with 18 coming from junior Mackenzie Matlock.
The Ladybirds now enter stretch were they play the three other district playoff teams in a row. The Ladybirds went on the road to play Fulshear, Yesterday. Needville, who made it to the state championship game last year will travel to El Campo Tuesday. The tough stretch will end the following Tuesday when the Ladybirds travel to take on Sealy.
