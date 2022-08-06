The Ricebirds, after a week of practicing without having full contact, are going full speed today.
Varsity and sub-varsity players will take part in their modified Oklahoma drill today at Ricebird Stadium. Varsity will start at 8 a.m. and junior varsity and freshman football will get going around 8:45 a.m.
