As an 11U team, El Campo came about as close as you can to make the state tournament without going last season. Bringing back nearly everyone from the 11U team, the red and white all-stars came back this season as a 12U team and broke through, tomorrow looking to grab a slot at the Southwest Regional.
“We came so close last year,” 12U manager Shawn Hickl said. “We’ve grown, we’ve learned from our mistakes. Our pitching has been phenomenal. We have great timely hitting, (and the) defense has been great. We’re such a well-rounded team. These guys in one year have practiced and worked hard. They’ve clearly earned (a place at state). I’m super proud of all of them.”
A season ago, El Campo left the bases loaded, losing by three runs in sectionals.
As a 12U team, the red and white all-stars have blown through competition posting an undefeated 9-0 record through two rounds of Little League play.
Needing to clear the bases to beat Shiner and make state, it was two of the 12U’s newest players who came up biggest. Neither Trent Cantu scored the 10th run of the game and Jayden Balderas picked up the winning hit, a double driving in the 11th run of the game to run-rule Shiner. Cantu nor Balderas were on the 11U team last season.
“Everybody connects and (we) have chemistry,” Balderas said. “It’s good to play with people (who have) bonded.”
Pitching and defense have been big for El Campo in Little League play.
Caleb Leach, Jonah Poenitzsch and Aiden Ballejo have gotten the ball the most for the red and white all-stars. Through their first nine games, teams are scoring on average fewer than one run per game. During sectionals, El Campo’s pitching allowed two runs.
“It’s a relief (to have a good offense) when you’re pitching, so you can put up (good outings),” Leach said. “(the excitement level) is really high (going it to state).”
El Campo will be tested in the Texas East tournament facing Lufkin, Bridge City and Pearland. As an 11U team, Lufkin won the Texas East state title.
Heading into this weekend, Lufkin has a 7-1 record, Bridge City is 9-1 and Pearland is 12-2.
During the Texas East tournament expect to see some tight play. In sectionals, Bridge City beat teams 65-9, Pearland was 44-12 against opponents, Lufkin outscored 32-8 and El Campo was 24-2 against their competition.
El Campo will play Bridge City today at 8 p.m.
They will play the winner or the loser of Lufkin or Pearland tomorrow.
The Texas East championship games will be on Tuesday.
El Campo’s 12U all-stars this season are Rowan Babcock, Jonah Poenitzsch, Konnor Beal, Trace Smith, Weldon Bowers, Trent Cantu, Jayden Balderas, Aiden Ballejo, Carson Bystrek, Caleb Leach, Keaton Koudela, Landon Hickl and Hudson Bystrek. They are coached by Eric Ballejo and Tim Leach.
Shawn Hickl is the manager.
