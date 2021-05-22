El Campo Ricebird senior Reagan Spenrath will once again have another coach, but this time it’s because he’s going to be playing basketball for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders next season.
Spenrath had a couple of different options to play basketball but it wasn’t until late in the recruitment process that the Crusaders came into the mix. With his choices narrowed to two schools, one with his major and another a better basketball fit, the Crusaders, who he was holding out for, finally offered.
Spenrath signed his national letter of intent to play for the Crusaders last Thursday morning.
“It was really great,” Spenrath said. “I was going to have to make a really hard decision otherwise, but now I get the best of both (worlds). At the beginning of the year, I took a visit there and we kind of slowed down, but they got in contact at the end.”
Before Spenrath’s junior season he got his first test of high-level basketball playing in a select league in the summer. While playing against some of the better basketball in the area Spenrath said, playing in college was more of an option.
Spenrath, who’s had a different coach every year as a Ricebird, will get his fifth different coach in the last five years. Despite the turnover in coaching, Spenrath has maintained his play and earned his second straight first-team all-district honor.
“Every year it was a new coach and every year they were trying to rebuild,” Spenrath said. “This year coach (Kevin) Lewis connected with me individually and I got a lot better. I would not be half as good as I am right now if it wasn’t for him.”
The 6’6” senior came one district win away from helping lead the Ricebirds back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Spenrath was a post for El Campo and played in 24 games averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds a game with eight double-doubles. The 8.2 rebounds were the 21st most in the 4A this season.
“He grew up tremendously. I felt like he became a better all-around player and leader,” Lewis said. “He can play inside-outside and shoot the ball with the best of them. I feel like he can defend multiple positions and he’s a hard worker. If I could tell (his new) coach one thing, he’ll run through a brick wall for you if you tell him to.”
Mary Hardin-Baylor is a DIII school that competes in American Southwest Conference. The Crusaders this past season went 16-4 and 13-0 in the conference.
“They work hard and I really like the coach a lot and I can’t wait to get there and play,” Spenrath said.
While he played on the inside for the Ricebirds, Spenrath will move a little more to the outside as a power forward.
Spenrath is the first boys basketball player from El Campo to play in college since Travis Pflughaupt in 2011.
Log In
