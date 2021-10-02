Louise Hornet junior Tony Martinez set a personal best while winning the Needville Cross Country Invitational at Seabourne Creek Nature Park last Thursday.
Martinez, competing against runners from schools ranging from 1A to 6A, finished 11 seconds faster than second-place (Fulshear).
The Hornet junior’s time of 15:53 was the best of the 86 runners who competed at the invitational.
“Tony had a great run. The course was the best I have seen. Weather was perfect and no wind,” Louise cross country coach Marja Lutringer said. “He felt really good about his time. (This was his) first time going sub 16.”
Martinez who also finished first in a race a week before in Shiner, where the district meet will be held on Oct. 11, coming in more than a minute quicker in Needville. Including the race in Needville, Martinez has come in first in his last three meets.
Overall the Hornets cross country team finished with 240 points, good enough for ninth place out of the 11 schools competing. Louise finished ahead of Moulton and Brazosport.
The Hornets did not have a full team last year.
Louise freshman Ben Medina had the team’s only other top 55 finish coming in 54th with a time of 21:07.
Louise sophomore Jordan Edison, junior Blake Beeson and freshman Kyle Beeson finished three seconds apart, in succession 75th through 77th out of the 86 runners.
“This next meet is a pretty big one. It will give us a good perspective on what we need to do to make it to regionals,” Lutringer said. “Most of our district will be competing this weekend in Shiner, that is also where district will be held, so the course will be familiar to them.”
The Hornets cross county has one more meet before district.
