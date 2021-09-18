The Louise Hornets defense had a rough time slowing the Sacred Heart (Hallettsville) Indians offense, falling 42-13, Friday night in El Campo.
Earlier in the preseason, the Hornets scrimmaged the Indians. During the scrimmage, the Hornets lost their sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble to an injury. While Kimble was back in the lineup for the second straight game, the Hornets had a tough time getting anything going against the Indians.
At the end of the half, the Hornets trailed 21-7. The Indians in the second half scored another three touchdowns, with the Hornets only answering once.
The loss drops the Hornets to 2-2 on the season. Friday night’s game against the Indians was their final test before starting district. Louise will play the Runge Yellowjackets on the road next Friday night. Runge last night fell to 0-3 on the year after a 22-6 loss to Bloomington. The Hornets earlier this year beat Bloomington 7-0.
