Captain Aaron Wollam

The harbor reopened (recently) and should continue to hold solid numbers of trout and reds all winter as it is a refuge for our fish being the deepest water around. Bait like DOA shrimp free lined and clear paddle tail baits with chartreuse tail have been good.

Wintertime fishing continues to be good in the Palacios area. I believe we made it through this last cold snap without any significant issues with our fish population. The three local rivers continue to be the best fishing areas as we have been colder than normal the last few weeks. (We’ve used) 3/8 ounce leadheads rigged with DSL in Magic Grass and Blue Moon (and they) have been the best colors for river trout and reds.

Prior to this past cold snap, the marshes were loaded with redfish as far back as you could get a boat (and) they were feeding heavily on crabs and grass shrimp. We were catching tons of them on pumpkin/chartreuse lil johns and johnson gold spoons. I look for the reds to return as the waters warm back up. With the big tide drops, the guts on the south shoreline of West Matagorda have been stacked with fish out in front of all the bayous, if you can catch a falling tide, it is almost like fishing in a tub.

