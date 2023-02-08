Playoff basketball got a lot harder for the Louise Hornets following a loss to the Bloomington Bobcats on the road Friday night.
The Hornets played Bloomington tight but fell 47-44, keeping them a win behind Ganado for the district’s final playoff spot.
Louise led by a point heading into the fourth quarter 40-39. Bloomington capitalized on a couple of Hornet turnovers and missed threes, allowing them to grab the lead and hold on for the win.
Louise opened the fourth with a layup from senior Andrew Huerta. Bloomington made a free-throw tp make it 42-40 Hornets. The Bobcats stole a pass and scored on a putback off a missed three to tie the game.
The Hornets came down the court and launched a three, but it was off target, Bloomington answered Louise’s miss, with a made three to pull ahead.
The Hornets had a chance to get a little closer, getting a one-and-one after being fouled on a rebound, but missed the front end of the free throws. Both teams traded steals, but Bloomington connected on a mid-range jumper putting them up by five points with just over two minutes to play.
Louise will need help down the stretch to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Hornets need Ganado to pick up some losses, and Louise will need to win out.
