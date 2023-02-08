Keep Away

Louise junior Kyle Anderson dribbles the ball away from a Ganado defender during their win on the road earlier in the season.

Playoff basketball got a lot harder for the Louise Hornets following a loss to the Bloomington Bobcats on the road Friday night.

The Hornets played Bloomington tight but fell 47-44, keeping them a win behind Ganado for the district’s final playoff spot.

