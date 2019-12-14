The El Campo Ricebirds trailed on the road to the Edna Cowboys, but they pulled out the 50-49 win. With the come from behind win, the Ricebirds move to 5-2 on the season.
Down by as much as 12 points, a strong 22-point fourth quarter helped the Ricebirds escape. Four threes from Rey Villarreal and Isaiah Anderson fueled El Campo’s 22-point fourth.
Defensively Ivan Gonzales and Reagan Spenrath came through with five blocks between them.
El Campo’s defense forced long-range shots in the fourth quarter, holding Edna to 15 points and two field goals inside the three-point line.
The Ricebirds will be on the road today competing in the Sweeny tournament. Tuesday, they’ll be on the road again and play Rice Consolidated for their last game of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.