The Louise Hornets at their annual sports banquet named their Outstanding Athletes Of The Year and gave out the Meghan Wendel Fighting Heart Award.
Seniors Destinee Ortega and Daylon Machicek were awarded the Outstanding Athletes Of The Year. Machicek played football, basketball, baseball, golf and tennis. Ortega took part in volleyball, basketball, softball, tennis and powerlifting.
“Their Leadership and Passion was exemplified as they competed in so many sports and they excelled in all of them,” Louise athletic director Joe Bill said.
Seniors Dustin Roberts and Aaliyah Ochoca received the Meghan Wendel Fighting Heart Award. Ochoca took part in nearly everything Louise offered competing in volleyball, cross country, basketball, softball, powerlifting, golf, track, tennis and she was a varsity cheerleader. Roberts played football, basketball, baseball and tennis.
“(They) were selected for the Meghan Wendel Fighting Heart Award this year due to their hard work. (They) always (fought) and (competed) throughout the season.”
