El Campo volleyball has found its next varsity head coach. Ladybirds Head Softball Coach Roxanne Cavazos will be pulling double-duty this upcoming season by taking over the volleyball program.
“Being so late (in the offseason) we needed to have someone that knows our kids.” Athletic Director Wayne Condra said. “We (didn’t) want to get our girls in a situation where you get a new person so late that it takes a while to get to know each other. You’re in a situation now, the girls know her and she knows them.”
In addition to being the head softball coach, Cavazos is the high school’s girls athletic coordinator.
While she wasn’t a volleyball coach last year, she did spend time around the program.
Cavazos helped out during the volleyball two-a-days and she came to the girl’s home games throughout the year last season.
When she first came to El Campo, Cavazos spent two years as a junior varsity volleyball coach before landing the softball position she holds currently. As the softball head coach, she’s led the team to the playoffs in the last five seasons.
“Nothing changes, as far as the mentality from softball to volleyball,” Cavazos said. “We’re going to stick with the Ladybird mentality. We’re here to win games and we’re here to play as a team. The volleyball program this year will play as one, whether they are on freshman, junior varsity or varsity, we’re all going to be on the same team.”
Along with knowing the girls in the volleyball program, the Matlock sisters, Madisyn and MacKenzie, play for Cavazos in softball as well.
The volleyball program Cavazos will inherit this season will be filled with incoming seniors. She also has nine returners that received some type of all-district recognition last season. Senior setter Bryn Rod was named to the district’s first-team. Junior libero MacKenzie Matlock was named to the district’s second-team. Seniors Madeline Rod, Megan Rek, Cassidy Crowell, Skylar Bartosh, Maddie Dewey and juniors Jackie Nichols and Madisyn Matlock all received honorable mentions.
“There is a bunch of seniors and a bunch of talent,” Cavazos said. “It’s going to be very competitive to earn a starting spot in the lineup, we’re going to go based off of consistency. We have to win.”
While the Ladybirds have had head coaching changes recently, they’ve stayed competitive in a tough district. Last year Needville and Fulshear, both in El Campo’s district, played each other in the regional finals.
One of the upgrades Cavazos wants to bring to the team this season is getting better at reading what the defense is doing.
“As far as our hitting, we’ve got to read where the gaps are and whose not blocking correctly,” Cavazos said. “We’ve got to look at the little things this year as far when we’re facing our opponents. The girls we have in our volleyball program are very intelligent and they know volleyball. I just think it’s a matter of tweaking things here and there and it will be great.”
The Ladybirds haven’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2015.
