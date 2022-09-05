The Lady Hornets took down Faith Academy in three sets at Hornet Gym Tuesday night.
After a tight first set, the Lady Hornets offense and defense shined picking up 25-23, 25-8, 25-11 wins.
“Overall the game Tuesday was a good one. I had girls playing new spots on the court and they did everything I asked them to do,” Lady Hornets coach Amber Miles said. “We have been trying out new rotations the last couple of weeks.”
The win moves Louise to a 7-5 record during non-district.
Louise will compete in one-day tournament in Runge today. They will play Tidehaven on the road on Tuesday.
