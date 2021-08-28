El Campo cross county team had a good showing at the Sealy night meet last Friday, with one runner finishing in the top five.
Ladybird junior Sierra Hernandez finished with a time of 9.45 to come in fifth out of 67 cross country runners. Hernandez came in one second behind fourth and first place finished with the time of 9.14.
Ladybird seniors Erin Lauritsen was 19th with a time of 11.04 and Dharma Sabrsula came in 20th running an 11.11.
Ricebird senior Andres Torres came in 25th with a time of 15.33. Torres hours earlier competed in El Campo’s varsity football scrimmage against the Sweeny Bulldogs.
The Ladybirds had four other runners finish in near succession, sophomore Grace Amestoy was 26th, juniors Elizabeth Cadena and Jasaleigh Cantu were 28th and 29th and sophomore Megan Collins was 30th out of 67 runners.
Ricebird junior Eli Lyford was 45th out of 100 runners.
