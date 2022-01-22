El Campo ISD officially unveiled its brand new high school weight room Wednesday afternoon.
School board members and community members toured the new more than two million dollar facility that has been in use for the past few months by El Campo athletics.
“We’ve always expected a lot of our student-athletes in El Campo and now we’re giving you the facility where we’re giving you the tools to meet those expectations,” El Campo school board president James Russell said.
“We’ve had a lot of college coaches come through the last couple of months to be able to step in and see this,” El Campo athletic director Chad Worrell said. “I got feedback (the other day) that said they seen Division II schools and junior colleges that don’t have the facilities that we have down here in El Campo.”
Construction started in November 2020 and wrapped up in October 2021.
The old weight room underneath the home bleachers had been El Campo athletes’ home for the last few decades. That has now been swapped for a larger space and brand new equipment.
In the old weight room, freshmen could not work out with junior varsity and varsity athletes due to space constraints.
With freshman athletic periods separate from junior varsity and varsity, in years past, most times freshmen wouldn’t even meet upperclassmen until they were sophomores.
Now, all three classes workout together in the new weight room.
Along with state-of-the-art workout equipment, the weight room also houses a larger trainers room.
In the new trainer’s room is a treadmill, whirlpool, ice machine and light workout equipment for athletes to do rehab work, all of which trainers did not have in their previous space.
“We have soo much more room to do things and get the players back on the field,” El Campo longtime trainer Robert “Doc” Easter said.
Before the trainers’ room would fill up quickly with limited room and they took care of athletes on a more staggered basis. With more tables and space to work on, they’ve yet to run out of room.
On the other side of the weight room is El Campo’s film/meeting room, which was turned into a chow hall after morning weights with the boys coaches feeding them pancakes Friday.
Worrell at the official unveiling said he envisions board meetings and team dinners to be used in the new hall.
With the addition of the new weight room, El Campo has brought back powerlifting as a school sport. El Campo last competed in powerlifting in 2010. Look for more in the next edition of the Leader-News.
UP NEXT
While the new weight room has been checked off El Campo ISD’s list, more projects are set to take off with the board giving the green light at their last meeting this past week.
“This was the first step, it is the biggest step, but we are also expanding that to a couple of other buildings out here, a couple of other organizations and extracurricular activities are getting upgraded on the main campus,” Russell said.
The old weight room will be turned into a girls’ locker room. They will also update the restrooms that are used for football games. They will refurbish the old field house and create locker rooms for freshman, junior varsity locker rooms along with soccer locker rooms. Which includes new bathrooms and getting rid of the carpet and replacing it with something more resistant to bacteria and viruses. The current girls’ locker room, will be turned into an indoor workout facility.
“There were a lot of projects to complete when I got here. I am really proud of our staff for their efforts in collaborating to make sure these things got done,” El Campo superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “This is about serving kids and the things kids want to do. The kids that were here today represent not only good students in the class room but they go above and beyond. They spend countless hours representing El Campo in other communities to make this a treasured place to live work and play.”
