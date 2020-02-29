With all of the District 25 girls basketball teams eliminated following the second round of the playoffs, the all-district teams have been released.
While the Ladybirds finished as the second-best team in the district they didn’t come away with a lot of all-distict honors. However, fellow coaches awarded El Campo’s junior guard duo the district’s highest awards.
Point guard Jackie Nichols was named the district MVP and shooting guard Mya Shorter received offensive MVP honors.
Nichols was an impact player on both sides of the court. On defense, Nichols led the team in rebounds and she blocked and changed countless shots from her point guard position. With the ball in her hands, she ran the offense and got into the lane and scored.
“Jackie brings a lot to the table,” Ladybirds Coach Gabe Villarreal said. “She can pull up and shoot, attack the basket, she gets steals and creates a bunch of assists for the other girls. She also does a real good job rebounding for underneath in the zone. She’s not just a one-dimensional player. She brings a lot of other pieces to the table and that’s what the other coaches saw because, if she doesn’t do all that for us, we’re a different team.”
Nichols during district play averaged 14.6 points, a team-high 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals.
Shorter was a force for the Ladybirds on the offensive end of the floor hitting three’s seemingly at will, on fast breaks she also beat defenders down the floor for layups.
“She’s a real good offensive player,” Villarreal said. “Mya’s that kind of kid that needs space and set up, that’s what I tried to preach to her all year. Get down the floor, get spot up and get ready. Because Jackie will be able to transition and bring the ball down the floor. If you’re ready and set you’ll hit some shots and she was able to do that.”
The junior shooting guard led the team with 17 points a game during district including making 37 three’s. Overall, she scored 204 points in district.
The Ladybirds received two other district recognitions with junior posts V’Nisha Malone and Tia Hearse earning honorable mentions. The pair pulled down 102 rebounds in district play.
