El Campo athletics will see some changes in district play for the next two seasons.
Spring sports and swimming will have new districts following the University Interscholastic League’s biannual realignment.
Of the sports the Ladybirds and Ricebirds compete in, swimming and soccer will have the biggest changes.
After years of being paired with 5A schools, swimming now competes in 4A after the UIL gave smaller schools its classification last year.
The El Campo swim program is a part of District 12 in Region III. The district opponents will be Bay City, Wharton, Freeport Brazosport, Sweeny, West Columbia, Palacios and Van Vleck.
“Even though the district is new, every team is from the old district,” El Campo swim coach Kelly Garner said. “We’ve been fortunate to be successful in the past, and I expect us to be successful in the future. I think the most noticeable difference will be at regionals, and hopefully state, where instead of seeing the majority of the swimmers from 5A schools, everyone will be from a 4A and down school.”
Region III swimming consists of teams from the Lufkin, Houston and Beaumont areas.
Soccer will be moving to a new district. With the addition of Iowa Colony added to 4A, it has moved El Campo to District 22 and will house Bay City, Wharton, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Altair Rice, Columbus and Palacios. Every team is in the same general area, except for Calhoun, which will be a nearly three-hour round trip once a year.
“It’s going to be exciting. A lot of changes are happening,” El Campo soccer coach Audie Jackson said. “Five of the seven schools in our district will have new head coaches so the way some teams played last year won’t be the same this coming year, but this district has a chance to get really exciting the closer we get to spring break.”
Spring sports consisting of Golf, Spring Tennis, and Track & Field won’t see major changes, the biggest will be moving from Region III to Region IV. El Campo will compete in District 25 facing Bellville, Wharton, Navasota, Brookshire Royal, Sealy and new addition Needville.
Like Spring sports, softball and baseball will move to Region IV next season in District 25. The district will remain the same but with Needville. The first round will get tougher going forward, moving away from Houstion ISD schools, El Campo will see District 26 in the first round which includes Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, Freeport Brazosport, La Marque, Stafford, Sweeny and West Columbia.
LOUISE
The Hornets and Lady Hornets won’t see any changes to Spring sports this upcoming season.
The only change will be district number, softball and baseball move from District 29 to District 28, but will retain Bloomington, Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner and Weimar.
Spring sports will remain in District 28 with opponents Bloomington, Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner and Weimar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.