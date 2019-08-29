Football in Wharton County is king and with Louise and Rice Consolidated trying to make a return to the playoffs and El Campo looking to end their one-year absence, the games this season should feature some highly competitive matchups.
Below is the best game for each of the 11 weeks of upcoming football season in the El Campo Leader-News coverage area.
Week one 8-30-19
Ganado vs. Louise (home)
The battle of Mustang creek is always a good matchup. Last year the Louise Hornets took the game down to the wire losing by one point, the closest game they’ve played in years.
Week two 9-6-19
Rice Consolidated vs. Tidehaven (road)
Both teams made the third round of the playoffs last season. At home last season the Raiders pulled out the four-point win, this year they’re going in the road.
Week three 9-13-19
El Campo vs. Cuero (home)
The state champions are coming to El Campo. Cuero’s all-world Jordan Whittington has graduated and is now with the Longhorns and El Campo won’t see him or any of their senior running backs from last year, but it is still going to be a tough test.
Week four 9-20-19
El Campo vs. Wharton (road)
This game sent both teams in different directions last year. The battle of the Colorado river will this year be in Wharton inside their new Stadium. Last year the Tigers just edged out El Campo by one score.
Week five 9-27-19
El Campo vs. Needville (road)
Needville owns a two-year win streak on the Ricebirds and last year they hung nearly 70 points on them. El Campo this year will head to Needville and try to contain their offensive attack.
Week six 10-4-19
Louise vs. Brazos (road)
Both Louise and Brazos have new head coaches this year. Brazos will Louise’s last chance to test themselves before they head into district play. Louise hung with the former 3A school blow-for-blow but a couple of miscues were the difference.
Week seven 10-11-19
El Campo vs. Brazosport (road)
The Exporters last year scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a win over the Ricebirds. Brazosport returns a lot but will have a new head coach this season. The game will be on the road this season to right last years wrong.
Week eight 10-18-19
Rice Consolidated vs. Boling (home)
Boling traditionally is one of the better 3A teams in Texas and last year they had a down season. Chances are they’ll be better this season making for a key district match-up late in the season.
Week nine 10-25-19
Louise vs. Somerville (home)
In the Hornets district, one win is all it takes to get into the playoffs and last year it came down to Louise and Somerville for the final spot. This year it once again could down to this game for Louise and Somerville will be looking for revenge after losing by 40 last season.
Week 10: 11-1-19
El Campo vs. Bay City (road)
All streaks come to an end and so did El Campo’s winning streak over Bay City last season. This year the states oldest rivalry heads in a new direction with El Campo looking to get back into the win column. Bay City will also have a new Stadium this year.
Week 11: 11-8-19
Louise vs. Flatonia (home)
Getting a win over Flatonia would mean a lot for Louise after coming so close in years past. This game could also have playoff seeding ramifications. Louise this year will get the Bulldogs at home.
