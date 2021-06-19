The El Campo Ricebirds came one win shy of a district championship and with the strong year, taking home two of District 24’s top end-of-season awards.
Opposing district teams got a heavy dose of El Campo’s designated hitter and catcher senior Tyler Baklik who earned the Offensive Player Of The Year.
“Baklik had a great year in district,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said. “He hit .440, which was 40 points above anyone else in the district. His on-base percentage was well above .500, and he (was a) top performer in district in extra base hits and runs batted in. Other coaches said he was a tough out every time he came to the plate and seemed to come through for us every time he had an opportunity.”
During district, the senior showed off his swing selection drawing six walks and only striking out four times in 10 games.Dean Poenitzsch was the only freshman to make the Ricebirds varsity and he was solid, pitching, playing third base and catching.
“Poenitzsch is the type of player every coach loves to have. There doesn’t seem to be a thing he is not good at on the diamond. He contributed in a big way to the success we had this year at the plate, defensively at third and behind the plate, as well as on the mound,” Popp said. “He also came through in possibly our biggest win of the season, against State Quarterfinalist Bellville, with a walk-off single to give us the win. To have the success he has already had in his high school career, at the age of 15, really gets me excited about the player he could develop into.”
The freshman had a .357 batting average in district play and threw a seven-inning shutout against Navasota.
El Campo’s senior pitcher Seth Hallinger earned the team’s lone first-team all-district honor.
Hallinger was lights out in district allowing two earned runs in six games for a 0.447 ERA.
Sophomores, pitcher Brock Rod and first baseman Bryce Rasmussen, and senior second baseman Jackson David were named to the second team. Rod had a 1.024 ERA in three games. Rasmussen hit .411 and David had a .406 batting average.
Senior outfielders Kaden Alcalais and Vaun Shaffer and sophomore shortstop Kyle Barosh earned honorable mentions.
The Ricebirds season ended in the second round of the playoffs to Hardin-Jefferson. El Campo had 11 seniors this season, outside of the five who earned awards, seniors Nathan Willis, Zane Sabrsula, Blake Korenek, Ryan King, Seth Hernandez and Ty Bubela made contributions throughout the season.
