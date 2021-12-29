Touchdowns weren’t the only thing that came in high volumes this past season for the El Campo Ricebirds, extra points were also racked up in big numbers. Ricebird sophomore Diego Gutierrez converted 90 point after attempts (PAT) this season, not missing one.
“I was keeping track of my accuracy and how well I was doing in my kicking,” Gutierrez said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement since last year (when) I was hurt and I wasn’t able to show my full potential. But this year I came back from injury and (I) had more time to show (the coaches what I can do).”
The kicking game for the Ricebirds was one of the better units in the state. Before the playoffs started, Gutierrez was one of the top kickers in the state averaging 7.2 PAT’s a game.
Gutierrez credited his snapper, senior Carson Whitington and junior holder, backup quarterback Brock Rod, for helping him stay perfect throughout the year.
“There is a lot of pressure when it comes to kicking, but I had really good teammates. They’re really reliable and I trusted them,” Gutierrez said. “I had Carson (Whitington) a good long snapper, with really accurate snaps and I had Brock (Rod) who really puts (it well) on the tee and really holds it well. That’s how I can finish off a good kick.”
In total Gutierrez scored 96 points, 90 PAT’s and two field goals, 19th in Texas. His 90 PAT’s were fifth-most in the state, eight-most nationally, according to Maxpreps.com.
“We scored a lot of points, which meant a lot of extra points, which meant more kicks and more points,” Gutierrez said.
Of the top 20 in Texas, 13 kickers played more games than Gutierrez. Only three were perfect this season and Gutierrez had the most by far with the second most going 77 for 77.
Gutierrez only kicked two field goals this season, but is hoping the coaching staff might give him more chances next year.
“There is a lot of pressure when it came to field goals,” Gutierrez said. “I think (I might get more chances), coach (Chad Worrell) has been really impressed with me kicking field goals and I think I have even a better chance at making more points next year.”
The sophomore kicker did not get many chances to showcase his leg strength this past year with the Ricebirds opting for more pooch kicks. Gutierrez and the kick coverage got better throughout the season forcing many fair catches around the 35-40 yard line.
Gutierrez was named a first-team all-district placekicker. During district play he was 42 for 42, including making nine PAT’s against Bay City, Brazosport and West Columbia.
Football season may be over, but you can still see Gutierrez’ leg on display as part of the soccer team.
El Campo soccer will get in gear in the new year playing non-district games in January, with their first game against Columbus on the road next Friday. District is slated for February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.