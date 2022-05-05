El Campo Ricebird track qualified four events for the state meet at regionals Saturday afternoon and evening at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Ricebirds hung their hat in the fielding events, moving on in the discus, triple jump and long jump. El Campo was fast in the running events, but only qualified the 200-meter dash for state.
El Campo senior DK Ward earned the Ricebirds’ lone regional championship coming in first place in the 200-meter dash.
“Last year I lost, I got third so I didn’t get to go to state,” Ward said. “I pushed super hard this year to get there. It felt good coming in first.”
Ward this year did more training and ran harder during track practice to help push him to state, cutting two tenths off his time from regionals last season.
Ward has battled Bellville senior Tyler Fishbeck the last couple of years. Both shared a high five and hug after the race coming in first and second. Fishbeck had the upper hand last season, but it has been Ward this year finishing first.
“That’s my boy, he’s a great competitor. Someone great to run against,” Ward said.
El Campo between the girls and boys teams had 10 different events make the finals.
El Campo came literal inches from several other regional championships. Ricebird senior Albernie North in the discus earned a state trip in discus. His throw was one inch behind the regional champion.
El Campo junior Rueben Owens II had another Ricebird tight finish coming three-fourths of an inch away from the regional champion in the long jump.
Owens came in third in the region last year, but earned a wild card spot and made it to state.
“I felt like I’ve done good this year,” Owens said. “I worked on my landing more this year. Last year I landed on my feet. This year coach (Cody) Worrell taught me how to put my feet (farther) out and that worked.”
Owens saw good competition at regionals, facing last year’s state champion. At regionals, both added inches to their jumps from state last year.
“The more competition you get, the further you feel like you’ve got to go,” Owens said.
El Campo sophomore Oliver Miles also earned himself a trip to state with a leap of 47’-5 3/4” in the triple jump.
“I’m super proud, we had a lot of personal records this week,” Worrell said following the fielding events. “Albernie in the discus and the shot put. Rueben re-broke his school record. Oliver came out and got second and had a personal best as well. Kerry (North) came out scratched a couple of times today and that was unfortunate but he competed well. Oliver (competed well) in the long jump.”
Coach Mike Bowling worked with Miles in the long jump. Coach Robby Perez worked with shot put athletes and coach Gary Figirova worked with North with discus throwers.
The Ricebirds came close to qualifying in a fifth event. The Ricebird 4x200-meter relay team consisting of Owens, Ward, Quincy Thornton and David Ursery had a time of 1:28.573. Ward ran the anchor leg and got the handoff trailing and nearly was able to make up the gap to overtake Madisonville, they were fewer than four hundredths of a second behind.
RESULTS
Boys 100-meter dash
Regional Champion - Jarrell (10.617)
5) El Campo - Rueben Owens (10.873)
Boys 200-meter dash
Regional Champion - El Campo, DK Ward (22.161)
Boys 4x200-meter relay
Regional Champion - Waco La Vega (1:28.032)
3) El Campo (1:28.573)
Boys long jump
Regional Champion - Jerell (23’-3 3/4”)
2) El Campo - Rueben Owens (23’-3”)
6) El Campo - Oliver Miles (21’-10 1/2”)
Boys triple jump
Regional Champion - Taylor (51’-1”)
2) El Campo - Oliver Miles (47’-5 3/4”)
Boys shot put
Regional Champion - Waco Connally (52’-5”)
4) El Campo - Albernie North (50’-2”)
Boys discus
Regional Champion - La Grange (148’-8”)
2) El Campo - Albernie North (148’-7”)
Girls 4x200-meter relay
Regional Champion - Huffman Hargrave (1:44.513)
6) El Campo (1:48.223)
Girls 4x100-meter relay
Regional Champion - Brookshire Royal (48.665)
6) El Campo (51.312)
